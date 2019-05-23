Seattle Storm waive Macy Miller

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Seattle Storm have waived Mitchell native, and former SDSU standout, Macy Miller.

The Summit League's all-time leading scorer was the 36th, and final, selection in this Spring's WNBA Draft, and played in a pair of preseason games. Miller was held scoreless in her professional debut, but posted eight points in 14 minutes in Seattle's preseason finale against Los Angeles.

The Storm released four players on Wednesday, including three rookie guards.