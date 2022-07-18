DENVER, Colo. (KELO) — The South Dakota United Dynamo 16U Girls soccer team defeated the Texas Renegades 5-0 in the Premier Group National Cup Championship match as they claimed their second straight National Championship.

They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening half. Then put the game away in the 2nd, scoring three more times en route to the 5-0 victory.

The Dynamo rolled through the elimination rounds, beating Florida Elite 7-0 in the semifinals.

South Dakota went 2-0-1 in pool play at the National Cup. They opened with a 12-0 victory over Eastern FC Lightning in their opener.

They then would draw the Florida Kraze Krush 1-1 in the second game. The Dynamo then clinched a spot in the semifinals with a 5-1 victory over Aztec Aztec Impact in their final pool play matchup.