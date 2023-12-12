BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU entered the F-C-S quarterfinals with perfect 12 and 0 record. The Jackrabbits claimed a key win over Villanova, returning them to the semifinals.

SDSU found themselves down by three to Villanova in the second quarter. Then, Matthew Durrance changed the game with a blocked punt, that he returned for a touchdown.

“A couple punts earlier, we saw a look that we liked, we just wanted to switch it up to the short side. We got what we wanted and it worked out perfectly,” SDSU Sophomore Matthew Durrance said.

Villanova would score the final three points of the first half, sending the two teams to the locker room, with SDSU up 10-9.

“We made some adjustments up front with how we were going to pick up the blitzes in the run game,” Jimmy Rogers said. “Defensively, it was just doing your job. In the first half, we were getting out of whack with trying to do too much.”

“We were still winning at halftime, but also, we mentioned that our offense is the best in the country. They were going to put up some points and they did. We weren’t worried at all. We knew they were going to put some stuff together and they did,” SDSU defensive end Quinton Hicks said.

The windy weather made it hard to throw, forcing both teams to run the ball. SDSU would finally break through in the second half. Isaiah Davis rushed for 192 yards in the win.

“We’re lucky to have the guys that we have up front. It was a hard fought game. They did a really good job defensively of making things challenging in the run game and then we were able to wear them out in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Davis was able to cut loose,” Rogers said.

“They wear you down. They’re very physical, they play very hard up front. We were defending the run really well for a while, but they just wore us down a little bit towards the end,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said.

The Jacks are headed to the semifinals now, marking the final home game for this talented and very decorated senior class.

“We’re going to practice the same, plan the same, but there’s going to be a little more emotions. It is a blessing. There’s a lot of Jackrabbits who have left and haven’t had their last home game here in the semis. I know my last game at Dana J. is next week and that’s exciting,” Hicks said.

SDSU will play U-Albany in the semifinals Friday. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.