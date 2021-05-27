SDSU’s Toscano named Women’s Golfer of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SUMMIT LEAGUE) — South Dakota State senior Teresa Toscano capped her final collegiate season by being named The Summit League Women’s Golfer of the Year, league officials announced Thursday. Denver’s program claimed the remaining two individual awards as freshman Katarina Drocarova was named the Newcomer of the Year and Lindsay Kuhle was named the Coach of the Year.

Toscano won five individual tournaments during the 2020-21 campaign, including The Summit League Championship in late April. She won that event by two strokes to earn Championship MVP honors and also captured medalist honors at the Jackrabbit Invitational, the Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational, the Bama Beach Bash, the Stampede at the Creek.

Toscano posted top-20 finishes in all eight events she competed in and was inside the top 10 in seven of those as she finished with the league’s top stroke average of 72.60.

The Huelva, Spain native was set to appear in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional as an individual, but that was cancelled due to inclement weather and unplayable course conditions. She was able to play in the Let Them Play Classic the following week where she wrapped up her career with a 20th-place finish.

Drocarova competed in all six events for the Summit League Champion Pioneers, posting a pair of top-10 finishes in her first collegiate season. Her best 54-hole score came at the Arizona Wildcat Invitational where she shot a 215 (-1) with a pair of sub-par rounds helping tie for 11th in the 80-player field.

The Pezinok, Slovakia native post her best finish at The Summit League Championship, tying for sixth to help the Pioneers win their sixth league title since joining the league prior to the 2013-14 season.

Kuhle claimed her sixth coach of the year accolade as well, helping the Pioneers defend their title from 2019 after the last year’s championship was cancelled due to the pandemic. The Pioneers’ 295.6 team stroke average was the only sub-300 stroke average among league members and Denver’s five regulars were ranked among the top six individuals in stroke average.

The three individual awards are voted on by the league’s eight head coaches.