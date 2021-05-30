SDSU’s Teresa Toscano ends career on a high note

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State senior golfer Teresa Toscano leaves Brookings as one of, if not the best women’s golfer in Jackrabbit history. But her career at SDSU nearly came to a heartbreaking end, until a national media outlet stepped in, and let Toscano finish her career on a high note.

Teresa Toscano made program history at the Summit League Tournament, winning the individual championship, and becoming the first Jackrabbit women’s golfer to qualify for the NCAA regional.

But after rain soaked the course in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, tournament officials decided to cancel the regional, ending Toscano’s SDSU career.

“It was sadness for me. I was really sad. I thought I wasn’t going to get to play again for the Jackrabbits. It was going to be my last tournament, or almost my last one and I didn’t even get a chance to play. See if I can make it to nationals or not so I was really sad,” Toscano said.

Then Barstool Sports stepped in.

“We got back on a Wednesday night really disappointed with everything that happened in Baton Rouge. On Thursday afternoon started seeing some things on social media that Riggs, one of the Barstool personalities, was maybe going to put a tournament on for those student-athletes,” Murphy said.

With the approval from the NCAA, the Let Them Play Classic was formed, giving Toscano one last chance to tee it up as a Jackrabbit.

“It was really exciting. I was so happy I got to do that for the program one last time,” Toscano said.

Toscano and other golfers who didn’t advance to the NCAA tournament took aim at Whirlwind Golf Course in Chandler, Arizona.

“The golf course provided the golf course to us for free. Barstool covered the transportation and the expenses. They treated them, it was like a tour event. Everything was first class about it,” Murphy said.

The 54 hole event showcased women’s college golf.

“We had such a great time. Everything was really well organized. We had a couple surprises for the seniors that were really exciting,” Toscano said.

After walking off the 18th green in her final round, Toscano was surprised with a video call from her family back in Spain.

“Last 9 holes were not how I wanted to finish my college career but just seeing them, they screamed. It doesn’t matter. Just had a great time with them,” Toscano said.

It was a proper sendoff for the best to ever tee it up for SDSU.

“Those student-athletes deserved that for how everything went in Louisiana. For a lot of them it was the final tournament of their career. So to end it on a high note was really special,” Murphy said.