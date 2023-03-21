BLACKSBURG, VA (KELO) — To reach the program’s second Sweet 16, the SDSU Jackrabbits had to beat top-seed Virginia Tech on the Hokies’ home court.

SDSU fell to Virginia Tech 72-60 Sunday evening in front of a sold-out crowd at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies led the entire way and hit 5 3-pointers in the first quarter, a stark contrast to the Jacks’ going 2-for-13 from downtown for the game, including 0-for-8 in the second half.

“They shot it so well in that first half and doesn’t go our way,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “I do think we had open looks that weren’t easy. They defend. They fly at you. They’re under duress, but we didn’t make enough of them.”

“We just weren’t able to knock them down,” SDSU sophomore forward Haleigh Timmer said. “Obviously, they can be pretty aggressive out on the arc, but I think it came down to us not hitting shots.”

Despite trailing by 23 points at halftime, the Jackrabbits remained resilient and with three minutes to go in the game, pulled within 10, the closest they had been since the opening minute of the second quarter.

“We just never felt like we were quite out of it and believed in each other until the very end,” SDSU redshirt senior forward Myah Selland said. “Something that I’ve appreciated of this team the whole year.”

“Honestly, we played really good basketball for the last 24 minutes I thought,” Johnston said. “We had chances to make it closer for sure. Good looks that would have changed kind of the feel of that game. But to their credit, they made some really big shots early and late. They had a could of daggers there.”

The Jackrabbits had three players in double figures, led by Myah Selland’s 17 points.

SDSU wraps up the season at 29-6. That’s tied for the program’s second highest win total since joining Division I.