BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State’s Myah Selland was named the Summit League’s 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year nominee by the conference office Thursday. The NCAA Woman of the Year Program honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes.



The Woman of the Year selection committee, which is made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees from among those nominated with 10 selections coming from each of the association’s three divisions. The committee will select the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year recipient from the Top 30 that will be announced in October.



Selland wrapped up her time as a Jackrabbit by being named the Summit League Player of the Year by the Summit League for the second time and the Daktronics Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Selland was also named a Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Finalist for the second time during her tenure.



The Letcher native led SDSU in scoring (16.1 PPG), rebounding (6.4 RBG) and steals (1.5) in her senior campaign. She finished her career second on SDSU’s all-time scoring list with 2,167 points. She is the only Jackrabbit to rank among the program’s top 10 in points, rebounds and assists.



During her time at SDSU Selland held a 3.9 cumulative GPA while earning a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and community and public health. She was named the Summit League Daktronics Scholar-Athlete of the Year last week, the highest honor the conference bestows. She was a three-time College Sports Communicators Academic All-American, a four-time Summit League Commissioner’s List of Academic Excellence honoree and a four-time Summit League Academic Honor Roll member.



Off the court, Selland prioritized serving her community. Selland co-founded the non-profit “Her Turn” with teammate Tori Nelson . “Her Turn” provides scholarships for girls and young women in the Brookings community to attend various SDSU athletic camps. Selland’s serving attitude was recognized when she was named the female recipient of the Coach Wooden Citizen Cup by the Athletes for a Better World organization.



Selland is continuing her basketball career in Spain with the Baxi Ferrol club, which plays in the top tier of the Spanish league.