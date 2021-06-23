SDSU’s Hilton named Summit League Track Athlete of the Year

SIOUX FALLS – Coby Hilton has been named Summit League Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, as announced by the league office Wednesday. Hilton award marks the second consecutive Jackrabbit to take home the Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year award with the last being Kyle Burdick in 2019.
Coby Hilton, South Dakota State
Senior | Marshall, Minn.
- Named the men’s 2021 Summit League Outdoor Most Outstanding Championship Performer
- Notched his second-straight league 100m event crown clocking a time of 10.36
- Earned his second consecutive league title in the 200m with a league-record time of 20.56
- Anchored the Jackrabbits’ 4x100m relay team that clocked 40.12 to take runner-up in the event at the league championship
- Won the Drake Relays 200m title with a time of 21.16
- Qualified and competed in two individual events at the NCAA West Prelims (100m and 200m)
- Finished 15th in the 200m (20.68) at the West Prelims falling just short of reaching the NCAA finals