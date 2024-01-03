LINCOLN, NE (SDSU) — South Dakota State’s Gus Miller was named Wednesday as the 2023 recipient of the Rimington Award for the Football Championship Subdivision. The Rimington Award has been given for more than 20 years to the top centers at the FCS, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA classifications.

A junior from Brookings, Miller has been a two-year starter for the Jackrabbits, who have won 28 consecutive games dating back to early in the 2022 season and are making their second consecutive appearance the FCS national title game. SDSU is averaging 38.4 points and 456.1 yards of total offense per game while allowing an FCS-best 2.71 tackles for loss per game. The Jackrabbits head into the Jan. 7 national championship game leading the FCS ranks in four other offensive categories: third-down conversion percentage (.548), fourth-down conversion percentage (.818), team passing efficiency (176.63) and red-zone offense (.963).

Individually, Miller finished the regular season as the FCS leader at the center position in PFF, which is a grading system that evaluates every player on every play.

Miller is the second Jackrabbit to earn the award, joining Jacob Ohnesorge in 2017.

Rimington Award winners, as well as the Rimington Trophy recipient (Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson) will be honored Jan. 13 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The award is named in honor of former Nebraska standout Dave Rimington and is coordinated by Jason Dannelly, owner and founder of the Victory Sports Network and a member of the Football Writers Association of America for more than 20 years.