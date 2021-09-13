Led by a $20 million dollar gift, SDSU’s Frost Arena set to receive renovation and new name

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– For more than half of century it’s played host to concerts and game winning shots that will never be forgotten. But soon, SDSU’s Frost Arena will undergo a major transformation.

After 50 plus years of existence, Frost Arena will have a new look and a new name. An idea that was born over a decade ago.

“11 years ago we kind of dove in and really had to define an athletic master plan within the campus. And so, we were transitioning from division II to division I and our buildings and stadium was almost 50 years old, Frost Arena was 40 years old and we had no indoor practice space,” SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell said.

Fast forward to 2021, with the boost of a 20 million dollar gift from Brookings based First Bank & Trust, the arena will be renovated and renamed First Bank & Trust Arena.

‘We’re fortunate to have enough people that have the ability to fund in huge lead gifts and that was really the key. And so, once those lead gifts came in, then everything else started to flow,” Sell explained.

And having a first class facility is necessary to recruit at the highest level possible.

“I think its a huge, huge advantage, well I wouldn’t necessarily say advantage but it really keeps things on a level playing field. This arena was becoming out of date. To be able to freshen it up, to be able to show our recruits and still have the same people that are in it that are so passionate about our student athletes is going to make it one of the best mid-major arenas in the country,” SDSU men’s basketball head coach Eric Henderson said.

If the athletic department is able to raise the remaining money needed, then get the project through the board of regents and to the state legislature by this winter, the building process could be completed in a little over 2 years.