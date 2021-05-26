SDSU’s Francom heading to Eugene for NCAA Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (SDSU) – Trent Francom earned a trip to Eugene, Ore. after clearing 17-10.50 to tie for second in the men’s pole vault at Wednesday’s NCAA West Preliminaries hosted by Texas A&M at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Final results for the day can be found here.

After finishing as a second-team All-American at the indoor National Championships, the senior from Huron and SDSU’s school record holder will make the trip to iconic Hayward Field June 9-12 for the 2021 NCAA Div. 1 Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Championships.

Coby Hilton came up just short of advancing to Friday’s quarterfinals in the men’s 100m dash after finishing 29th with a 10.38 clocking. Later on in the evening though, Hilton was able to capitalize on a 20.54 PR (previous best was a 20.57) in the men’s 200m dash. His third place finish in heat three automatically qualified him to Friday’s quarterfinals at 8:10 p.m where he’ll stand as the No. 6 seed.

Samuel Coil finished his season with a throw of 190-11.00 in the men’s hammer to finish 40th in the NCAA West Region, Reid Pierzinski finishes his season with a 52.45 clocking in the 400m hurdles for 38th and Trevor Begeman (58-03.00) and Tyson Jenkins (55-08.50) finished their shot put seasons 30th and 37th in the West, respectively.

Thursday, May 27th:

6:30 PM 1500 meters First Round ( Ellie Friesen )

9:10 PM 10,000 meters Semifinal ( Leah Hansen )

Friday, May 28th

6:10 PM 3,000 meter steeplechase ( Joshua Yeager )

8:10 PM 200 meters Quarterfinal ( Coby Hilton )

Saturday, May 29th

5:45 PM 1500 meters Quarterfinal ( Ellie Friesen )

8:30 PM 5000 meters Semifinal ( Leah Hansen )