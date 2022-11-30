BOZEMAN, Mont. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team rallied from an 18-point deficit but could not complete a comeback over Montana State Wednesday night. SDSU fell 71-66 at Worthington Arena.

Montana State shot a blistering 60 percent from the floor during the opening quarter and raced out to a 12-0 lead over the first four minutes. The Bobcats maintained a double-digit lead through the remainder of the first half and led by as many as 18 before the Jacks cut the deficit to 12 with five-straight points to end the period.

SDSU came out hot in the second half and made it a two-point game in less than three minutes with a 14-4 run. A Madysen Vlastuin 3-pointer and Tori Nelson layup gave the Jackrabbits their first lead of the game, 48-47, with four minutes on the clock in the third quarter. MSU ended the period with six straight points.

The Jackrabbits hit three straight 3-pointers – courtesy of Timmer, Vlastuin and Ellie Colbeck – to take the lead against with six minutes to play. The lead changed hands four more times before the Bobcats used an 8-1 stretch to end the game on top.

Burckhard poured in 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, both season highs, to pace the Jackrabbits. SDSU also got double-digit scoring from Timmer (12) and Myah Selland (11). Kallie Theisen matched Burckhard’s nine rebounds. Dru Gylten dished four assists.

Darian White had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead Montana State.

The Bobcats shot 41 percent from the field compared to a 40 percent night for the Jacks. Both teams knocked down eight 3-pointers.

NOTES

The Jacks move to 4-4 on the season while the Bobcats improve to 5-3.

SDSU is now 4-1 all-time against Montana State.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits return to Brookings to host Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. Saturday night.