SDSU’s basketball schedule released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will face an 18-game conference slate under a new mirror scheduling model, Summit League officials announced Wednesday.

Each team will play nine home and nine away games in a double round-robin format that will typically feature games every Thursday and Saturday.

The exception will be the league openers, which will occur on Monday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 22. Then, beginning Dec. 30, there will be nine consecutive weeks of Thursday-Saturday league action.

The mirror scheduling format means there will be home basketball every weekend of conference play at Frost Arena. When the women’s team is playing on the road, the men will be at home, or vice versa.

The men will open the league slate Monday, Dec. 20, hosting Kansas City. The women’s first home Summit League game will be Thursday, Dec. 30, against North Dakota State.

The ten Summit League schools were broken down into five sets of travel partners. SDSU and USD are one pairing, so the Jackrabbits and Coyotes will play the same opponents each weekend.

SDSU and USD will play single games on Jan. 8 and Feb. 5, with all four of those contests counting in the South Dakota Showdown Series standings.