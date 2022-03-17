BUFFALO, N.Y. (KELO) — South Dakota State was making its 6th NCAA Appearance, and still in search of the program’s first ever Tournament win. But the Jacks will have to wait another year for that victory as their comeback attempt came up just short as they fell to Providence, 66-57.

SDSU found themselves down 14 in the 2nd half, but over the next 15 minutes, the Jacks would trim Providence’s lead down to 3 heading into the final minute.



“Just playing our basketball. The game is never over even when they have big leads like that. It’s just stay composed and just chip away at it,” Douglas Wilson said.



But with about 30 seconds left in the game, Douglas Wilson was called for a foul on a Jared Bynum three-point attempt. Bynum would hit all three ensuing free throws, essentially sealing a Friars victory.



“You know, no, not at the moment. I thought he kicked his leg there, and I sort of ran into him, but I don’t make the calls, so, you know,” Wilson said.



But that play isn’t what Head Coach Eric Henderson felt cost the Jacks the most.



“I thought that stretch with about eight minutes to about two minutes left in the first half, that’s where I didn’t feel like we had — we had second chance points and gave them a couple of easy baskets in transition, and then we gave them the flow and didn’t score at those times so they were able to stretch it out to eight points,” Head Coach Eric Henderson said.



Though they fell short of their ultimate goal of winning an NCAA tournament game, the Jacks still have plenty to celebrate.

“What this group did, I mean it was a historical season, and nobody can ever take that away from us, and I had so much fun coaching this group,” Henderson said.



“You know, we were really excited about this opportunity, and we were excited to make a run, and, obviously, now that it’s over, it’s tough. I’m sure in the next week or so we’ll reflect on the season and then it will show that regardless of what happened here today, our season, like Coach said, it wasn’t defined just on this game,” Baylor Scheierman said.