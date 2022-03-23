BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU Women are in the 3rd round of the WNIT and will host Drake Thursday night.

While Head Coach Aaron Johnston knows they didn’t reach their main goal of qualifying for the NCAA tournament, playing in the WNIT, and getting a few more home games still provides a great experience for his team, and especially his seniors.

“For Tylee, Haley, Addison and Lauren, our four seniors, not only for their experience, but for their families to be a part of it too.. Because when these young players grow and compete, they don’t do it by themselves, they do it with a support group around them. So for their families to continue to see them play and be a part of, in this case their daughters’ experience, has been remarkable, memorable, something that will stay with them,” Johnston said.

SDSU and Drake cross paths Thursday night inside Frost Arena at 7:00.