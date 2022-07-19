BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State has selected Tylee Irwin (women’s basketball) as the Jackrabbits’ nominee to the Summit League for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Established in 1991, the award recognizes female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and in academics throughout their college careers. A total of 577 student-athletes were nominated by NCAA member schools from all three divisions.

Irwin played in a program-record 159 contests in her five-year career and scored 1,379 career points, which ranks 18th all-time for the Jackrabbits. In her time at SDSU, Irwin helped the team to a 127-37 overall record (.774) and five Summit League titles. The Jackrabbits made three NCAA Tournament appearances (2018, 2019, 2021), including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2019, and won the WNIT in 2022.

Irwin, a Wahpeton, N.D., native, was an honorable mention All-Summit League selection as a senior and earned a spot on the conference’s inaugural all-defensive team. She was a first-team All-Summit pick as a junior in 2021.

Irwin graduated from South Dakota State with a degree in biology and will attend chiropractic school at Northwestern this fall.

Each year, NCAA member schools are encouraged to celebrate their top graduating female student-athletes by nominating them for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Conference offices, including the Summit League, will then select their nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year.

Conference nominations are forwarded to the NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee, which identifies the top 10 honorees in each of the three NCAA divisions. From those 30 honorees, the selection committee then determines the three finalists in each division for a total of nine finalists. The Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year from the nine finalists.

For the first time in the award’s history, the award ceremony will take place during the NCAA Convention in January, giving the Top 30 honorees a chance to celebrate their achievements alongside their families, coaches, and administrators attending the 2023 NCAA Convention.