SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The FCS National Championship is here as SDSU and NDSU are preparing to meet for the title on Sunday.

The Jackrabbits and Bison have never met for the National Championship, but they have crossed paths several times since the early 2000s when the two began a new rivalry.

We start our show this week with a look at the two team’s matchup history.

Later, we take a look back on Jackrabbit’s 2022-23 season.

SDSU lost their first game of the season at Iowa. Since then, the Jackrabbits have won 13 straight games, earning them the top seed in the FCS Playoffs.

One of those wins was against the Bison.

SDSU made the trip to Fargo, to play for the Dakota Marker against, NDSU. The significance of this game went beyond the trophy, as the two teams battled for the top ranking in the FCS.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.