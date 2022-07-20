BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball was announced as the top academic team in NCAA Division I by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wednesday. The Jackrabbits posted a 3.837 GPA for the 2021-22 academic year, the highest single-year GPA in the program’s Division I era.

This is the fifth time in the award’s history SDSU has held the No. 1 ranking. The Jacks were most recently No. 1 in 2011 and also held the top spot for three straight seasons from 2006-08.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2021-22 season is the 27th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.

“The WBCA family of coaches is committed to the student-athlete experience and celebrates these teams that have demonstrated excellence in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “This year’s WBCA Academic Top 25 is a powerful list of teams and their head coaches who have winning cultures that prepare their student-athletes for success in life.

The full Division I WBCA Academic Top 25 is listed below. SDSU owns the top spot, while fellow in state university, USD earned a 3.588 GPA to finish 20th.

RankInstitutionHead CoachGPA
1South Dakota State UniversityAaron Johnston3.837
2Robert Morris UniversityCharlie Buscaglia3.762
3University of MaineAmy Vachon3.73
4Lipscomb UniversityLauren Sumski3.725
T5University of Wisconsin-Green BayKevin Borseth3.723
T5Western Illinois UniversityJD Gravina3.723
7Boise State UniversityGordy Presnell3.721
8Belmont UniversityBart Brooks3.712
9Northern Illinois UniversityLisa Carlsen3.681
10University of Northern ColoradoKristen Mattio3.663
11Eastern Illinois UniversityMatt Bollant3.661
12Lehigh UniversitySusan Troyan3.654
13University of WyomingGerald Mattinson3.628
14Arizona State UniversityCharli Turner Thorne3.625
15University of PortlandMichael Meek3.624
16Youngstown State UniversityJohn Barnes3.622
17Iona CollegeBilli Chambers3.621
18Virginia TechKenny Brooks3.611
19Western Michigan UniversityShane Clipfell3.605
20University of South DakotaDawn Plitzuweit3.588
21Tennessee Tech UniversityKim Rosamond3.571
22University at AlbanyColleen Mullen3.57
23University of North DakotaMallory Bernhard3.56
24Bowling Green State UniversityRobyn Fralick3.554
25 California State University, Northridge Carlene Mitchell3.548