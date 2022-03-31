BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women picked up a 62-59 win over UCLA on Thursday night, to advance to their first ever WNIT Championship.

They did it!@GoJacksWBB is headed to the WNIT Championship!



They win 62-59 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/9S5Hb0d03v — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 1, 2022

SDSU will host Seton Hall on Saturday in the WNIT Championship. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

In front of a capacity crowd, the Jackrabbits grinded out a win that took to the final minute of the game.

Both offenses had a tough go of it early as the first few minutes saw a 4-4 game.

The contest was tied at 12 late in the first, until a late foul gave UCLA three free throws. They’d cash those in and take a 15-12 lead after one.

The second quarter saw the offensive struggle continue.

UCLA scored just ten points in the quarter, but it appeared their lead would hold up, until a last second sequence of events.

Paiton Burckhard blocked an opposing Bruin player on a fast break. Tylee Irwin grabbed the rebound, ran the floor and finished with the hoop and the harm at the buzzer.

SDSU led 27-25 at the break.

The third quarter saw another tight battle, but UCLA used a 6-0 run to take the lead. SDSU would close the quarter strong as a Haleigh Timmer layup evened the game at 40 with just ten minutes to play.

End of 3: @GoJacksWBB 40, UCLA 40 @KELOSports



Haleigh Timmer with a layup to tie. She's got 9 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 1, 2022

The Jacks rolled that into an 10-1 run, but the Bruins answered with a 4-0 run to make it a one point game at 46-45.

The game was back and forth in the final two minutes as each team took shots at the lead.

With under a minute to play, Haleigh Timmer connected on a 15 foot baseline jumper for the lead.

The Jacks led 60-58 with 38 seconds to play.

Two clutch free throws from Tori Nelson would give them a 62-59 lead. Followed by a defensive stop, the Jackrabbits earned the 62-59 win over UCLA.

They’re headed to their first ever WNIT Championship!