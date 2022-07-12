BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State has secured another matchup against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent, agreeing to terms with Oklahoma State for a game that will kick off the 2024 season.



The game is scheduled to be played Aug. 31, 2024, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. It will mark the first-ever matchup between the Jackrabbits and Cowboys.



“We are excited to face Oklahoma State in 2024,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier . ” Coach (Mike) Gundy has done an unbelievable job of maintaining excellence in the Cowboy football program. We will do everything we can to be ready to play our best.”



SDSU now has five future dates against FBS opponents locked up, including the 2022 opener Sept. 3 at Iowa.



FUTURE GAMES AGAINST FBS OPPONENTS

Sept. 3, 2022 – at Iowa

Aug. 31, 2024 – at Oklahoma State

Sept. 12, 2026 – at Northwestern

Sept. 9, 2028 – at Nebraska

Sept. 7, 2030 – at Nebraska