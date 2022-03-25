BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Coyotes aren’t the only South Dakota team that’s still on the court. The SDSU women will face the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend in the WNIT elite eight.

The Jackrabbits are on a post-season win streak and students at SDSU are noticing.

“The women’s team has been doing great, just blew out Drake last night in the first half, they really pulled away, knew what to do,” Dalton VanderWal, senior.

“They bring a lot of energy and excitement, they’ve been playing really well, they’re going really far in the WNIT which is super exciting to see,” said Regan Wiederrich, senior.

With the upcoming home game, this Sunday against Alabama students and other fans are planning to pack Frost Arena.

“I know a lot of people are planning to show up. There’s some things we canceled for the weekend just to show up to this game, it’ll be an awesome time,” said Nicholas Grote, freshman.

If the Jackrabbits win against Alabama they will move into the semi-finals moving one step closer to winning the entire tournament.

“I think that winning the championship would mean a lot for the school and for the pride of the students,” said Aubre Westover, freshman.

“Their successes means a lot to the team I know that for sure. It’s promising to see them and it looks like they might have a great chance of winning this,” said Sam Wilmot, freshman.

The game will take place at 5 o’clock at Frost Arena on Sunday against Alabama.

The winner of Sunday’s game will move on to play either Oregon State or UCLA.