OLANDO, FL (KELO) — The SDSU softball team suffered a 2-1 loss to Michigan in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jackrabbits will now face elimination on Saturday.
Offense was in short supply on Friday as the two teams combined for just 9 hits. SDSU was only able to connect on three hits, with one of them coming in the first inning.
A walk and a double put two runners in scoring position in the first inning, but back-to-back outs left SDSU empty handed.
Michigan struck first, but it took until the fifth inning to score.
A hit-by-pitch and two singles would load the bases for the Wolverines. Two batters later, Lexie Blair would deliver a two run single.
Michigan led 2-0 after five innings.
The sixth inning saw the Jackrabbits get on the board as Cylie Halvorson blasted a solo homerun to centerfield. That cut the lead down to 2-1.
The seventh inning saw SDSU put together a two out rally, thanks to a dropped third strike and a walk.
However, Emma Osmundson would strike out to end the game, giving the Wolverines a 2-1 win.
The Jackrabbits have now fallen into the loser’s bracket, where they’ll meet the loser of UCF and Villanova. That game is set for Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.