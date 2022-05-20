OLANDO, FL (KELO) — The SDSU softball team suffered a 2-1 loss to Michigan in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jackrabbits will now face elimination on Saturday.

FINAL: Michigan 2, @GoJacksSB 1 @KELOSports



SDSU will face elimination at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 20, 2022

Offense was in short supply on Friday as the two teams combined for just 9 hits. SDSU was only able to connect on three hits, with one of them coming in the first inning.

A walk and a double put two runners in scoring position in the first inning, but back-to-back outs left SDSU empty handed.

Michigan struck first, but it took until the fifth inning to score.

A hit-by-pitch and two singles would load the bases for the Wolverines. Two batters later, Lexie Blair would deliver a two run single.

Michigan led 2-0 after five innings.

The sixth inning saw the Jackrabbits get on the board as Cylie Halvorson blasted a solo homerun to centerfield. That cut the lead down to 2-1.

The seventh inning saw SDSU put together a two out rally, thanks to a dropped third strike and a walk.

However, Emma Osmundson would strike out to end the game, giving the Wolverines a 2-1 win.

The Jackrabbits have now fallen into the loser’s bracket, where they’ll meet the loser of UCF and Villanova. That game is set for Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.