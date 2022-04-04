BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women claimed the WNIT Championship following an 82-50 win over Seton Hall. Saturday’s contest was the last time four players would don the SDSU blue.

The four SDSU seniors went out in style, following the largest win in WNIT Championship history.

“It’s just so special. There’s not a lot of people who can say that they got to end their career at home with a championship, in fact there’s no one who can say that right now,” SDSU senior Tylee Irwin said. “It was just a special memory that I’m going to have for the rest of my life.”

Tylee Irwin, Haley Greer, Addison Hirschman and Lauren Rongisch got one last chance to play as a Jackrabbit.

“These girls are my best friends and I’m definitely going to miss them next year. I’m really happy that everyone got their moment to play and we came out with a bang,” SDSU junior Paiton Burckhard said.

“Seniors are always such a special part of a program, because they’ve been around and they understand it. They go through a lot to get to be seniors,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “To give them a chance to win their final game at home, is just amazing.”

Tylee Irwin closes her career having played more games than any other player in SDSU history.

“Ty’s just a great person, a great teammate and a great friend. She’s someone that I really appreciate in my life and she’s someone who just has your back no matter what,” SDSU junior Myah Selland said. “I’m so proud of her, so proud of her career and I’m so happy to be able to send her out this way.”

“She’s an incredible leader, a great friend and an incredible teammate. I can’t even put it into words. She’s welcomed me from day one and made me feel a huge part of this team,” SDSU freshman Haleigh Timmer said. “She’s done so much for the team, on and off the court. We’re going to miss her so much, her leadership and her friendship.”

The Jackrabbits closed the season with a WNIT title and more importantly for the seniors, it was one last game in Frost Arena.

“I couldn’t ask for a better way to end my career. I want to thank all of Jackrabbit nation. You’ve been so welcoming and you’ve made my whole career so special,” Irwin said to the crowd Saturday. “I would like to thank Barry Dunn and Justin Sell for being able to end my career in front of all of you.”