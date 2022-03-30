BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Women’s basketball team will look to advance to its first ever WNIT Championship Thursday night, standing in the way, a team the Jacks are familiar with, the UCLA Bruins.

SDSU and UCLA will play for the 2nd time this season. The Jacks won the first meeting back in November, but Head Coach Aaron Johnston expects a much different game this time.

“In that game, Paige was playing obviously now she’s not. Tylee didn’t play in that game and now she is. Myah played a little bit and then ended up getting hurt. You know so a lot of the things we do are specific to personnel and packages so it is more difficult. On their side, they got a couple players who didn’t play in that game due to injury who now will be playing. So we’ll have to change our defensive plan based on some of those things and offensive plan,” Johnston said.

The familiarity between the two programs goes deeper. Aaron Johnston served as an assistant under UCLA Head Coach Cori Close this summer for USA Basketball.

“You know I really felt like I was able to learn and absorb and take some things that were probably, could be better than what we were doing and add them to our program and certainly we’ve tried to do that quite honestly,” Johnston said.

This WNIT run has also given the team and fans the chance to enjoy Frost Arena ahead of its upcoming renovations.

“As we go forward every year there will be some changes and improvements and yeah it will be different, but it’ll hopefully be better different, enhanced different and I think people will really appreciate that down the road,” Johnston said.

As the team chases its first ever WNIT title, Frost Arena will be sold out for the Jacks game against the Bruins.

“Definitely looking forward to having somebody the caliber of UCLA come to town. Definitely looking forward to having Frost Arena rocking like it was the other day. It’s going to be a fun night of basketball for sure,” Johnston said.

SDSU and UCLA tip-off their WNIT Semifinal, Thursday night at 7. You can follow the action on our live blog which will be available on keloland.com before the game starts.