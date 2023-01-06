SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The big game is almost here. No, we’re not talking about the super bowl — the FCS championship featuring two long-time rivals.

The SDSU football team has been in Frisco before, but that didn’t end the way the Jacks were hoping. This year, they’ll play rival NDSU as SDSU seeks their first-ever title.

When the Jackrabbit football team made their way onto the field in Frisco Friday, several memories came rushing back, from their trip in the spring of 2021.

“We’re staying at the same hotel, we’re practicing on the same fields. It’s a different locker room this time, but the memories are still there. All of us standing on the field, watching the orange and white confetti fall as we watched Sam Houston celebrate,” SDSU defensive end Reece Winkelman said. “There are some memories that kind of fire us up a little bit.”

“What’s in the past is in the past and we’re not dwelling on that. I think we’ve done a good job of that,” SDSU linebacker Adam Bock. “I think it’s a reminder, seeing Sam Houston celebrate on the field, but I don’t think we’re dwelling on it. It’s kind of a new chapter.”

SDSU suffered a narrow loss in 2021’s National Championship. Now they’re hoping to cash in on this year’s opportunity.

“Most people only get one chance to play for a National Championship, if ever. Just to have the second opportunity and get a chance to redeem myself and redeem the entire team. It’s a blessing really,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said.

The Jackrabbits will meet NDSU on Sunday. State has won three straight regular-season matchups against the Bison, but it’s NDSU who is 3-0 against the Jacks in the playoffs.

“Our mental performance coach hit that hard and challenged our guys. The playoff stuff has been in Fargo, so a different environment. You know that’s a tough environment for the visiting team. Ideally, this will be an environment where there’s truly two home teams that will impact either side of the ball or either team,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU owns a star-powered offense and that unit has been rolling in this year’s playoffs, but somehow, the Jacks think they can find another level.

“I think the offense is starting to get to its peak potential and I think that’s the scary thing about. I still don’t think we’ve reached our peak,” Gronowski said. “With all of our weapons and the 605 Hogs up front, I think we’ve got one of the best offenses in the country.”

SDSU and NDSU will meet for the National Championship on Sunday at 1 p.m.