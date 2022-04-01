BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – For the first time in the program’s history the South Dakota State Women’s Basketball team will play in the WNIT championship game. And it’s being hosted at Frost Arena.

Students at SDSU are eager to pack the seats at the Frost Arena for Saturday’s championship game.

“I’m really proud of them, they’re a really good set of players and they just all really play really well together and it’s really fun to just watch them,” Marissa Whitehead, an SDSU freshman said.

“I love being there, I love the energy around the stadium. It’s just a good time all around,” Joe Stumpf, an SDSU freshman said.

The Frost Arena is expected to be sold out with over five thousand tickets for the game.

“The excitement is just, it’s immeasurable right now,” Jeff Holm, Senior Associate Athletic Director at SDSU, said. “The amount of passion, the amount of community happiness that’s going on is just fantastic. People are willing to chip in and we need it. We need to do things right and set things upright and we’re ready.”

Holm says the impact of this game goes beyond just SDSU athletics.

“It’s our campus, our campus partnerships, what can we do,” Holm said. “President Dunn footing the bill for the students to be able to come in for free, that’s a huge thing. The Brookings community, people coming to our community, the region, women’s basketball in the state of South Dakota, collegiately in South Dakota.”

You can expect this arena to be roaring on Saturday, just as it was for the last five WNIT games in Brookings.

“Our community is really good with like attending games and stuff like that so it’s really fun,” Whitehead said.

“I’m just looking forward to the atmosphere. I mean, they’ve set records the last two times being there so I think it’s going to be a great energy and a great atmosphere,” Stumpf said.

Tip-off for the SDSU game against Seton Hall is at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Season ticket holders have until 7 p.m. Friday to claim their seats. Any unclaimed seats will release at 9 p.m.