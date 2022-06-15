BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — For the second year in a row and seventh time in program history, South Dakota State has claimed the Summit League Commissioner’s Cup.



The Jackrabbits won Summit League championships in six sports between their men’s and women’s team during the recently completed 2021-22 athletics season to finish with 106.5 total points. The University of South Dakota was second with 100 points.



The SDSU men’s basketball team became the first in Summit League history to run the table in regular season play, posting an 18-0 league mark, while the women’s basketball team shared the regular season title with a 17-1 mark. The Jackrabbits’ softball team claimed its second consecutive regular season title, while the men’s indoor track and field team, and the men’s and women’s cross country teams each won championship titles.



SDSU won its first Commissioner’s Cup title during the 2010-11 season before claiming four consecutive championships between the 2012-13 and 2015-16 campaigns. The Jackrabbits returned to the top spot during the 2020-21 season.



In addition, SDSU won the Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award for the seventh time since joining The Summit League at the start of the 2007-08 academic year. The Jackrabbits accumulated 45 points in the 2021-22 competition, outpacing North Dakota State with 42 points.



The Jackrabbits added a second-place finish in the Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award standings. South Dakota earned the top spot with 70 points, followed by SDSU with 61.5 points.



The Commissioner’s Cup is given annually to the member institution that collects the most combined points in relationship to placement in league-sponsored sports between its men’s and women’s athletic programs, while the All-Sports Awards are given to the institutions that accumulate the most points in men’s sports and women’s sports. The men’s award is named for former Valparaiso Director of Athletics Dr. William Steinbrecher, who guided the Crusaders from 1979-2004, while the women’s award is named for former Western Illinois Director of Athletics Dr. Helen Smiley, who headed WIU’s athletic program from 1994-2001.

Commissioner’s Cup

Place School Points 1. South Dakota State 106.5 2. South Dakota 100 3. North Dakota State 87 4. Oral Roberts 76.5 5. Denver 72 6. Omaha 57 7. Kansas City 49.5 8. St. Thomas 49 9. North Dakota 45.5 10. Western Illinois 40

Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award

Place School Points 1. South Dakota State 45 2. North Dakota State 42 3. Oral Roberts 35 4. South Dakota 30 5. Denver 29 6. St. Thomas 24 7. Kansas City 18.5 8. Western Illinois 18 9. Omaha 14 10. North Dakota 13

Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award