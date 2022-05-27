TULSA, Okla. (SDSU) — North Dakota State rode the arm of Cade Feeney and used timely hitting to end South Dakota State’s season with a 7-4 decision Friday at the Summit League Baseball Championship.



The top-seeded Bison, 31-18 overall, move on to play either Omaha or Oral Roberts in another elimination game at 4 p.m. Saturday at J.L. Johnson Stadium. SDSU completed the 2002 season with a 22-23 overall mark.



NDSU jumped out to an early lead as the second batter of the game, Druw Sackett, launched a solo home run over the wall in left-center field.



The Bison put together a two-out rally in the top of the third to up their lead to 2-0. After Owen Bishop retired the first two batters of the frame, Brock Anderson singled, Sackett walked and Peter Brookshaw delivered a run-scoring single to right-center that plated Anderson.



SDSU made it a one-run game in the home half of the third as Henry George lined a Cade Feeney offering over the short fence in right field for the Jackrabbits’ first run of the game.



The Jackrabbits turned to first-team all-Summit League relief pitcher Ryan Bourassa in the fourth inning in an attempt to keep NDSU at bay. After pitching a scoreless first frame, an error on an infield popup extended the top of the fifth, after which Peter Brookshaw connected on a two-run homer to right field, pushing the Bison lead to 4-1.



NDSU put the game further out of reach with three runs in the top of the eighth. A pair of walks issued by Bret Barnett , followed by a double steal, set the table for Cadyn Schwabe, who bounced a two-out single through the left side to score both Brookshaw and Jack Simonsen. Schwabe later scored on a single to left by Terrell Huggins.



Feeney worked the first seven innings, scattering six hits while striking out four and walking one.



The Jackrabbits’ Dawson Parry brought SDSU to within 7-4 with a three-run homer off Bison reliever Tristen Roehrich in the bottom of the eighth. Parry’s 10th home run of the season tied him with Ryan McDonald and Luke Ira for the team lead.



Hits were even at eight apiece, with Brookshaw and Sackett tallying two hits for the Bison. George and McDonald each collected two hits for the Jackrabbits.



NOTES

SDSU dropped to 18-23 in Summit League tournament games, including a 6-3 mark against North Dakota State

Friday’s game marked only the second meeting between the Jackrabbits and NDSU this season, with the Bison winning both matchups

The Jackrabbits went 0-2 at the Summit League Baseball Championship for the first time in their 12 tournament appearances

McDonald extended his hitting streak to seven games and reached base safely for the 33 rd game in a row

game in a row McDonald moved into a tie with Ira for the team lead with his 15 th multi-hit game of the season

multi-hit game of the season George’s four home runs this season all were hit in the last seven games

Barnett finished his Jackrabbit career with 74 appearances — third-most in program history

Cody Carlson pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his lone relief outing of the season

pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his lone relief outing of the season Parry ended the season with a team-best 40 runs batted in