BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State men’s basketball team has received completed paperwork from four student-athletes that are expected to join the Jackrabbit program ahead of the 2023 fall semester. Slated to don Yellow and Blue as freshmen next season are Joe Sayler (White River, S.D.), Gabriel “Bubz” Alvarez (Houston, Texas), William Whorton (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Conner Kraft (Fargo, N.D.).

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce the additions of four outstanding young men into our program,” South Dakota State head coach Eric Henderson said. “It was extremely important to add some athleticism and positional size without sacrificing the specific skills we look for in student-athletes.

“We feel like we hit a home run with Joe, Bubz, William and Conner. All four value what it means to be a Jackrabbit on and off the court.”

Joe Sayler | Guard | 6-3 | 195 | White River, S.D. | White River High School

Joe Sayler heads into his senior season on the cusp of surpassing 2,000 points at White River High School. Sayler has helped the Tigers earn fifth- and third-place finishes at the SDHSAA Class B State Basketball Tournament, respectively, in 2021 and 2022. During each of those seasons, Sayler claimed First Team All-State honors and Class B All-Tournament accolades. Sayler has been a two-time finalist for the KELOLAND Player of the Year and Sanford Pentagon Player of the Year awards, along with being a finalist for the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year honor in 2022.

As a sophomore, he averaged 29 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game. He continued the pace as a junior by averaging 29.8 points, seven rebounds and just over two assists per contest. Both years, Sayler earned his conference’s MVP award. Sayler is listed as Prep Hoops’ top-ranked recruit from the state of South Dakota in class of 2023. He is a member of National Honor Society and plans to major in business economics at South Dakota State.

“Joe is an electric scorer that has the ability to score in bunches,” Henderson said. “His college-ready strength, great court awareness and passion to be a Jackrabbit are traits our fans will recognize right away! Being one of the best high school players in South Dakota the past several years makes Joe’s commitment to the Jackrabbits extremely special.”

Bubz Alvarez | Guard | 6-5 | 175 | Houston, Texas | Houston Heights High School

Bubz Alvarez has been a two-year contributor for the Houston Heights High School basketball team and was the Bulldogs’ leader in multiple statistical categories as a junior in 2021-22. He averaged 17 points per game and nearly three rebounds while pacing the Bulldogs in assists and steals. His junior year featured a 37-point game and 11 20-plus point efforts.

Alvarez’s junior campaign was capped with First Team All-District accolades. He has a sister, Gracelynn, who is a sophomore on the UTEP women’s basketball team. Alvarez plans to major in business or marketing at SDSU.

“Bubz is a versatile guard who plays with terrific pace,” Henderson said. “With his quickness and length, he has the ability to impact the game in multiple areas. Defending the basketball, dynamic passing and his ability to shoot are just some of the ways Bubz will be able to make an impact for us.”

William Whorton | Forward | 6-8 | 185 | Milwaukee, Wis. | Rufus King International High School

William Whorton was a first team all-conference performer for the Rufus King Generals in 2022. Whorton averaged 15.7 points per game as well as double digits in rebounds per contest as a junior. He helped Rufus King to a share of their league’s conference title a season ago during a year which saw Whorton score a season-high 26 points in back-to-back contests. He also scored 20-plus points in eight total games.

Whorton is rated as a top 10 recruit in the state of Wisconsin in the class of 2023 according to WisSports.net. He plans to study physical therapy at SDSU.

“William is a high flyer whose length and athleticism help make his presence felt,” Henderson said. “He is extremely versatile and has a great ability to block and contest shots around the basket. Offensively, he has the skills to play multiple positions which really fits our style.”

Conner Kraft | Forward | 6-8 | 205 | Fargo, N.D. | Shanley High School

Conner Kraft was a unanimous All-Eastern Dakota Conference selection in 2022 for Fargo Shanley High School. Kraft averaged 19 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the Deacons. He shot 50.5% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, while Kraft also served as a starter for Shanley as a sophomore.

Kraft was a standout in football for Shanley this fall. He played wide receiver for a Deacon team that advanced to the North Dakota Class 11AA semifinals. Kraft’s father played football at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, while his mother attended South Dakota State. Kraft plans to major in business at SDSU.

“Conner brings great versatility and athleticism to our roster,” Henderson said. “His ability to impact the game on both sides of the floor makes him a great fit with our program.”

The Jackrabbits are in the midst of their 2022-23 season. SDSU is set to play Boise State tonight in Idaho at 8 p.m. CST. The Jacks make their debut in the state of South Dakota on Tuesday, Nov. 15, when they play St. Bonaventure in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon.