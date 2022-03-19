BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Earlier today, former Tea Area star Noah Freidel announced on his twitter account he will be transferring from South Dakota State. The 3rd year college basketball player left the team last year citing mental health reasons and then this season was benched mid way through the year as the teams leading scorer at the time. Freidel will have two years of eligibility left to use.
Noah Freidel set to transfer from South Dakota State
by: Tanner Castora
Posted:
Updated:
