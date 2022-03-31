BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team has advanced to the WNIT Semifinals. They’ll now meet UCLA for a spot in the championship.

SDSU will play in their second ever WNIT Semifinal. A win would put them in their first ever title game.

The Jackrabbits sit at 27-9 on the season. They’ve won 19 of their last 20 games, with their lone loss coming to USD in the Summit League Championship.

The Bruins enter the game with an 18-13 overall record. They finished conference play with an 8-8 record.

UCLA went through a tough stretch as they lost eight of nine games in February. However, they’ve now won seven of their last eight games. Their lone loss came to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Bruins knocked off UC Irvine, Air Force and Oregon State by double digits in the WNIT Tournament. Though their third round win over Wyoming saw UCLA earn a narrow 82-81 win in triple overtime.

TEAM STATS

Stat SDSU Jackrabbits UCLA Bruins Scoring Offense 75 PPG (20) 66.8 PPG Field Goal Percentage 48.1% (3) 40.3% Three point Percentage 39.1% (1) 33.1% Three pointers per game 8.2 6.1 Scoring Defense 58.6 PPG 61.4 PPG Rebounds per game 37.3 37.4 Assists per game 17.6 (12) 13.6 Turnovers per game 13 (34) 13 (33) Points off turnovers per game 15.3 14.5 Steals per game 7.1 6.7 Blocks per game 4.2 3.3 PPG = Points per game — ( ) = National Rank

The two teams are quite evenly matched. There are very few things that stand out from the team comparisons above.

The main difference has to be on the offensive side of the ball. SDSU is scoring 8.2 more points per game. They’re also shooting the ball nearly 8 percent better than UCLA. SDSU owns the top three point percentage in the country.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

The five starters for SDSU will be their main players to watch including Haleigh Timmer, Myah Selland, Paiton Burckhard, Tori Nelson and Tylee Irwin.

Timmer has stepped into the starting role, following the injury to Paige Meyer. The true freshman led the way for SDSU as she scored 17 game high points against Alabama in the WNIT Quarterfinals. She tallied nine points in the fourth quarter alone.

Selland continues to be the player that the Jackrabbits work the offense through. She is leading all scorers for SDSU, by averaging 14 points per game.

UCLA has been led by Charisma Osborne who is scoring 16.6 points per game this season. They also have three other players who are scoring nine or more points per game including Ilmar’i Thomas (15.4 ppg), Jaelynn Penn (10.7 ppg) and Natalie Chou (9.6 ppg).

Both teams have some size as UCLA has seven players who are at least six feet tall, while SDSU has nine players as tall.

THE GAME

The Jackrabbits and Bruins will cross paths in the WNIT Semifinals on Thursday, March 31. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Brookings.

You can follow the action in our live blog on KELOLAND.com.