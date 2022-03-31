7:43 p.m. – UCLA 25, SDSU 22 – 2:00 2Q
Scoring remains difficult for both teams. SDSU really struggling to get the ball in the basket.
7:36 p.m. – UCLA 23, SDSU 20 – 4:51 2Q
SDSU has hit only one three point shot. They shoot the nation’s best percentage, but right now they’re just 1-3.
7:27 p.m. – UCLA 15, SDSU 12 – End 1
Lindsey Theuninck fouled to the end the first quarter. It was on a half court shot attempt and the Bruins cash in all three free throws.
UCLA up 15-12 after one.
7:21 p.m. – SDSU 12, UCLA 8 – 1:30 1Q
Four in a row for SDSU and they lead 12-8. Frost Arena comes to life!
7:18 p.m. – SDSU 8, UCLA 8 – 2:42 1Q
Four straight from Myah Selland and that gives SDSU an 8-4 lead, but right back come the Bruins. UCLA has scored four straight and we’re tied at 8.
7:17 p.m. – SDSU 4, UCLA 4 – 4:48 1Q
Both SDSU and UCLA having scoring problems early! It’s just 4-4 at the first media timeout. SDSU has three turnovers on seven possessions.
7:10 p.m. – SDSU 2, UCLA 2 – 7:00 1Q
Slow start for both offenses. UCLA scored first, but SDSU answered with their first bucket a minute later.
It’s tied at two, three minutes into the game.
7:05 p.m. – SDSU 0, UCLA 0 – 10:00 1Q
SDSU starters are Haleigh Timmer, Tylee Irwin, Myah Selland, Tori Nelson and Paiton Burckhard.
6:57 p.m. – Starting lineups and tip-off in three minutes
Full house in Brookings – 6:39 p.m.
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women will meet UCLA in the WNIT Semifinals. The game is set to be played in Brookings at Frost Arena, in front of a sold out crowd. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
This story will be updated as the game goes along with scores and information from the game.
You can preview the matchup here: