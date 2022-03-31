7:43 p.m. – UCLA 25, SDSU 22 – 2:00 2Q

Scoring remains difficult for both teams. SDSU really struggling to get the ball in the basket.

7:36 p.m. – UCLA 23, SDSU 20 – 4:51 2Q

SDSU has hit only one three point shot. They shoot the nation’s best percentage, but right now they’re just 1-3.

4:51 2Q: UCLA 23, @GoJacksWBB 20 @KELOSports



Myah Selland with a game high 8 points. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 1, 2022

7:27 p.m. – UCLA 15, SDSU 12 – End 1

Lindsey Theuninck fouled to the end the first quarter. It was on a half court shot attempt and the Bruins cash in all three free throws.

UCLA up 15-12 after one.

7:21 p.m. – SDSU 12, UCLA 8 – 1:30 1Q

Four in a row for SDSU and they lead 12-8. Frost Arena comes to life!

7:18 p.m. – SDSU 8, UCLA 8 – 2:42 1Q

Four straight from Myah Selland and that gives SDSU an 8-4 lead, but right back come the Bruins. UCLA has scored four straight and we’re tied at 8.

7:17 p.m. – SDSU 4, UCLA 4 – 4:48 1Q

Both SDSU and UCLA having scoring problems early! It’s just 4-4 at the first media timeout. SDSU has three turnovers on seven possessions.

4:48 1Q: @GoJacksWBB 4, UCLA 4 @KELOSports



Both teams just 2-8 from the field. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 1, 2022

7:10 p.m. – SDSU 2, UCLA 2 – 7:00 1Q

Slow start for both offenses. UCLA scored first, but SDSU answered with their first bucket a minute later.

It’s tied at two, three minutes into the game.

7:05 p.m. – SDSU 0, UCLA 0 – 10:00 1Q

SDSU starters are Haleigh Timmer, Tylee Irwin, Myah Selland, Tori Nelson and Paiton Burckhard.

6:57 p.m. – Starting lineups and tip-off in three minutes

Full house in Brookings – 6:39 p.m.

Jacks take to the floor!



Expected to be over 5,000 people here tonight! @kelos pic.twitter.com/9q1a4ZTBIC — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 31, 2022

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women will meet UCLA in the WNIT Semifinals. The game is set to be played in Brookings at Frost Arena, in front of a sold out crowd. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

This story will be updated as the game goes along with scores and information from the game.

