BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The Jackrabbits were making their 2nd appearance in the WNIT semifinals taking on UCLA, a team they had beaten earlier this season. In front of a sold out Frost Arena, the Jacks would execute down the stretch keeping their season alive for one last game in Brookings.

“UCLA had a great year. Where both of us were back in November was kind of shells of what we normally are and I think they continued to progress and had a fantastic year,” Aaron Johnston said.

Much like the first meeting, a game SDSU would ultimately win, the Jacks trailed after a quarter of play. But in the final seconds of the 2nd quarter Tylee Irwin would race down the court scoring the bucket plus the foul, giving SDSU a 2 point halftime lead.

But with just 37 seconds left to play in the 4th, the game was deadlocked at 58, when true freshman Hayley Timmer hit a jumper just inside the arc, putting the Jacks ahead for good.

“Our team does a really good job of trusting in each other and I think just moving the ball and knowing when it’s your shot and taking those shots with confidence. So I think just all around I think we all just try and trust each other and take shots with confidence even when it’s back and forth like that,” Haleigh Timmer said.

While the game itself was the headline, the atmosphere surround the gym was certainly worth noting

“As hard as it was maybe being on the other side of that, I celebrate that for the long term growth of our game and credit to Brookings. I’ve been hearing about Brookings all summer long. Everyone was talking to us, everywhere we went people were talking about coming to this game. And I think isn’t that great, isn’t that great for the women in the Jackrabbit program, isn’t that great for women’s basket? We need that enthusiasm to be contagious across the country,” Cori Close said.

As the Jacks look towards Saturday’s championship, it may not be the title they wanted, but there’s still plenty to play for.

“We got to win one more game and it’s a pretty special way to go out on top, take our seniors out at Frost with a lot on the line and I think we’ll be ready to fight for it,” Myah Selland said.

South Dakota State will play Seton Hall for the WNIT Championship at 2:00 o’clock on Saturday inside Frost Arena.