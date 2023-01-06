SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the FCS Championship game kick-off just over 48 hours away, South Dakota State University fans are starting to head down south to cheer on the Jackrabbits.

The KELOLAND Media Group FANFare bus left Sioux Falls Friday morning with dedicated Jacks fans aboard.

In addition to fans, 200 former SDSU football players are expected to attend this weekend’s championship game.

KELOLAND News reporter Carter Schmidt is aboard the bus and will be bringing fan coverage from the road while KELOLAND Sports Director Grant Sweeter is already at Toyota Stadium covering the players ahead of Sunday’s game.

