BROOKINGS S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team cruised past Seton Hall 82-50 on Saturday, to claim their first ever WNIT Championship.

The Jackrabbits completed a grueling six game run that was played in just 17 days. It was the largest margin of victory in WNIT Championship history.

The first two minutes saw a tie game as each team post four points.

SDSU proceeded to open the lead after that point. Seton Hall made just one field goal in the final eight minutes of the quarter, while the Jackrabbits made eight.

That was all part of a 21-3 run.

SDSU led 25-7 after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw no change as the Jackrabbits continued to cruise inside a packed Frost Arena.

SDSU saw their lead build through the glass as they dominated the boards. They had an incredible 12 offensive rebounds in the first half.

Overall, State outrebounded Seton Hall, 33-16 in the first half.

They pushed their lead to 22 at halftime.

The third quarter saw SDSU continue to build their lead, but it wasn’t until late in the third quarter that the Jacks ballooned the lead over thirty points.

Tylee Irwin was fouled while trying to bring the ball up court. Then Seton Hall’s Amari Wright was given a technical foul.

Irwin knocked down all four free throws. That was followed by an immediate Haleigh Timmer three pointer.

It was a seven point possession that pushed the lead to 31 points.

SDSU would lead 62-31 after three quarters.

SDSU came out red hot in the fourth quarter as they scored ten very quick points.

From there, it was just a formality of just running out the clock.

SDSU went on to earn the 82-50 win over Seton Hall, claiming their first ever WNIT Championship.