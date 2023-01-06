SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As SDSU fans flock to Frisco for the FCS championship game, many will also be cheering on the Jackrabbits from home.

SDSU fan Derek Kreutzfeldt is getting in the game day spirit early with the Frisco special at Gateway Lounge.

“I saw it online and it on Facebook that they had the Frisco special and it sounded really good today on a Friday afternoon,” SDSU fan Derek Kreutzfeldt said.

He’ll be back at this spot on Sunday to watch the Jacks face off against North Dakota State for the national title.

“It’s going to be packed, and it will be fun. The atmosphere even two years ago when SDSU played was very exciting. Now you add NDSU to it, a huge rivalry,” Gateway Lounge manager Jackson Rentschler said.

Rentchler expects a lot of blue in the bar on Sunday, but also some green.

“There’s definitely some Bison fans that come in here and they’ll be heard, that’s for sure,” Rentschler said.

For Kreutzfeldt, it’s all about the Jacks as he hopes for a victory against the rivals from the north.

“They’ve always had our numbers over the years, it’s always kind of getting sick and tired of seeing them win it all and kind of beat us so it would be really nice to finally beat them and beat them in the championship game,” Kreutzfeldt said.

Doors open at 11:00 a.m. with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m.

Rentschler says there are other big games Sunday, but he expects the FCS championship game to be the draw of the day.