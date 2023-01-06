SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The banner was hung on the outside of the business and the staff is wearing Jackrabbit gear.

It’s FCS championship time in Frisco, Texas, and the city is ready for South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University. The two teams meet in the championship game on Sunday.

“Our staff, a couple weeks ago ordered gear so we’d have South Dakota State University (clothing),” said Sean Micheals, the manager of The Local, a bar and restaurant in The Colony, a community near Frisco.

The business will also have signs to welcome Jackrabbit fans around the building. And it partnered with an alcohol supplier to create flyers to welcome Jackrabbit fans.

By about 2:45 p.m. on Friday, SDSU fans were already at the bar, Micheals said.

SDSU fans pose outside The Local on Friday, Jan. 6. Photo courtesy of The Local.

“There are a lot of fans, a lot of new faces. It’s an opportunity to build relationships,” Micheals said. The business wants SDSU fans to feel at home and to feel like part of the family, he said.

The Frisco area is already familiar with NDSU fans. The team has won the FCS championship nine times.

Over at The Local’s sister bar, Scruffy Duffies in Plano, they even know what NDSU fans drink.

“They love Captain Morgan, Busch Light and Coors Light,” said Scruffy Duffies manager Justin McBroom.

“We are an NDSU bar,” McBroom said. The bar has supported NDSU for most of its championship appearances, he said. “For at least the past six years,” he said.

Just like The Local, the goal of Scruffy Duffies is to make fans feel welcome and at home.

“They come in here in droves,” McBroom said of NDSU fans.

The city of Frisco and Toyota Stadium has been the site of the FCS championship game for 12 years, said Josh Dill of Visit Frisco, the visitor and convention bureau in the city. Dill is the director of sports & events for Visit Frisco.

The city, including its residents and businesses, love the excitement the FCS championship game brings.

“We appreciate the FCS, the fan especially because they are so passionate about their teams,” Dill said.

Local residents in Frisco and surrounding communities will often talk about the FSC game when they see the results of a big game during the regular season, Dill said. They start to speculate on which teams will be in Frisco.

“I feel like the town welcomes all the teams,” said Marla Roe, the executive director of Visit Frisco. Locals love seeing fans come in, she said.

Even without the team clothing on, the out-of-towners are easy to spot, she said, because they are usually wearing sweatshirts, even shorts, while locals are wearing coats.

The 2022 championship game between Montana State and NDSU drew a big crowd. This Sunday’s crowd is expected to be big as well.

“It’s sold out,” Roe said.

By about 2 p.m. today, Dill said the standing room-only tickets were likely sold out too.

The fans will make an estimated $9.7 million economic impact in the area, Dill said.

“They eat a lot and they drink a lot of beer but they are always very respectful,” Dill said.

One of the areas that is reviewed after each championship is the incidents that happen with fans.

“We don’t have a lot of issues and most years we have no issues,” Dill said.

McBroom agreed, the fans at Scruffy Duffies are passionate but “there’s never an issue.”

There are fewer issues with fans than on a typical college-aged weekend, he said. And FCS fans spend more money, McBroom said.

Locals hope the fans return in future years. Dill said the goal is to build relationships so that fans come back for football but also consider the Frisco area for a get-away or vacation destination.