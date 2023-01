SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 114th Fighter Wing, based out of Sioux Falls, will be flying over the FCS National Championship game on Sunday.

The fighter wing is part of the South Dakota Air National Guard.

Two jets will fly over Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, with a special message painted on the bottom of the jets.