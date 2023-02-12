BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — Oklahoma rattled off four consecutive victories in the middle of the match, propelling the Sooners past South Dakota State, 18-13, in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena.



OU improved to 9-7 overall and 2-5 in Big 12 duals. In having their home finale spoiled, the Jackrabbits dropped to 11-4 in duals and 5-2 against Big 12 foes.



Tied at 6-all through four matches, the Oklahoma winning streak began at 157 pounds with a 9-2 decision by Jacob Butler. His Jackrabbit opponent, Caleb Gross , who was wrestling up two weight classes in place of an injured Cael Swensen , prevented a bonus-point victory as he recorded a late escape to keep the OU victory to a decision.



The next three Sooner victories all came against higher-ranked opponents. No. 16 Gerrit Nijenhuis kept. 14th-ranked Tanner Cook at bay by recording an 8-5 decision in the 165-pound matchup, while No. 23 Tate Picklo gained the momentum in his 174-pound match against 13th-ranked Cade DeVos with a takedown in the closing seconds of the second period for a 5-4 lead and carried that through en route to another 8-5 decision in favor of OU.



Keegan Moore closed out the run with a match-sealing 10-6 decision over No. 17 Cade King in the 184-pound bout. That pushed the Sooners’ lead to 18-6.



SDSU needed pins in the last two matches to pull out a victory, but had to settle for a major decision victory by Tanner Sloan at 197 pounds and an overtime decision by heavyweight A.J. Nevills . For the second consecutive match, Sloan racked up more than five minutes of riding time as he posted a 13-4 victory over Carson Berryhill to stay unbeaten in duals this season.



The 12th-ranked Nevills and No. 14 Josh Heindselman traded escapes to end regulation tied at 1-all before Nevills came up with a takedown in the final minute of overtime for a 3-1 sudden victory.



The Jackrabbits also came out victorious in overtime in the opening match of the afternoon as 25th-ranked Tanner Jordan downed No. 19 Joey Prata in dramatic fashion. Jordan trailed 1-0 until being awarded a reversal a split second before the horn sounded to signal the end of regulation. With Prata holding a minute-plus of riding time, the match went to an extra session, which ended when Jordan came up with the first takedown of the bout.



Wyatt Henson and No. 7 Mosha Schwartz recorded back-to-back victories by decision to put Oklahoma on the board. Schwartz’s victory was an 8-2 decision over 10th-ranked Clay Carlson at 141 pounds.



Alek Martin momentarily tied the dual at 6-all with a 3-2 victory over John Wiley on a late takedown in the 149-pound matchup.



UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits close out the dual season next Sunday (Feb. 19) by traveling to North Dakota State. The rivalry matchup is slated for a 2 p.m. start at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse in Fargo, North Dakota.



OKLAHOMA 18, #16 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 13

125: #25 Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. #19 Joey Prata (OU), 4-2 [SV-1]

133: #27 Wyatt Henson (OU) dec. Derrick Cardinal (SDSU), 8-2

141: #7 Mosha Schwartz (OU) dec. #10 Clay Carlson (SDSU), 8-2

149: Alek Martin (SDSU) dec. John Wiley (OU), 3-2

157: Jacob Butler (OU) dec. Caleb Gross (SDSU), 9-2

165: #16 Gerrit Nijenhuis (OU) dec. #14 Tanner Cook (SDSU), 8-5

174: #23 Tate Picklo (OU) dec. #13 Cade DeVos (SDSU), 8-5

184: Keegan Moore (OU) dec. #17 Cade King (SDSU), 10-6

197: #9 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) major dec. Carson Berryhill (OU), 13-4

285: #12 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) dec. #14 Josh Heindselman (OU), 3-1 [SV-1]



NOTES Oklahoma leads the all-time series, 6-3, and has won the last three duals SDSU dropped to 42-22 in Big 12 duals since joining the league at the start of the 2015-16 season Sloan improved to 13-0 in duals on the season and 19-1 overall Nevills ran his dual record this season to 13-1 in his final Frost Arena action Attendance was 934