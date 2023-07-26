SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University will face off against the University of Michigan in a wrestling dual at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Jan. 4, 2024.

Ticket information and match time will be announced later.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much of a must-see event this is going to be – not just for wrestling – but for any sport,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “SDSU is coming off a record-breaking season last year, and Michigan is one of the top programs in the country with a roster of All-Americans.”

South Dakota State sent a program-record eight wrestlers to the NCAA national championships last season. SDSU finished in 14th-place – the program’s second-highest finish at the Division I level. The Jackrabbits completed their dual schedule with a 12-4 record. Head coach Damion Hahn enters his sixth leading the Jackrabbits.

“We are looking forward to returning to the Sanford Pentagon this season. We appreciate Coach Bormet and the Michigan staff’s willingness to bring their team to our state. They are a perennial powerhouse wrestling program, and we look forward to the opportunity to host them for a dual meet,” said Hahn. “The Pentagon is a great facility to compete in, and I love the fact that they are interested in bringing high-quality wrestling events to their venue. We have a fantastic fan base in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area, and I know they will appreciate the opportunity to take in an exciting dual meet in their own backyard.”

Michigan returns six All-Americans to the lineup, including the addition of four graduate transfers, most notably NCAA champion and four-time All-American Shane Griffith from Stanford. The Wolverines roster is led by three-time All-American Cameron Amine and two-time All-American Will Lewan.

Head coach Sean Bormet is in his sixth season at Michigan. He owns a 48-13 dual record and was named the 2022 NWCA National Coach of the Year after leading the Wolverines to the Big Ten title and an NCAA runner-up finish.

“We are very excited to wrestle South Dakota State this season at the Sanford Pentagon. To my knowledge, this will be the first time, in our 102-year program history, that Michigan wrestling competes in the state of South Dakota,” said Bormet. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Hahn and everything he’s doing at SDSU. He will again have a formidable team in 2023-24. The Pentagon is a top-notch facility, and I know they are working very hard to host great, must-see athletic events from NCAA games and tournaments to MMA fights. I appreciate their investment in the sport of wrestling.”

South Dakota State has an 11-2 dual record since first appearing at the Pentagon in 2013.