BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The South Dakota State wrestling team opened the dual portion of its schedule Friday night by winning all three of its matchups in the Dakota Showcase in convincing fashion at Frost Arena.

The 12th-ranked Jackrabbits opened the night with a 46-4 victory over Dakota Wesleyan, followed by respective 33-6 and 37-9 wins over Northern State and Augustana.

Caleb Gross won a pair of decisions and added a win by forfeit to post a 3-0 record on the evening and lead a sweep of the five lower weights in all three duals. The senior from Pound, Wisconsin, tallied an 8-2 victory over Zach Zitek of Dakota Wesleyan in the opener and added a 3-0 win against Braydon Mogle of Northern State.

Tanner Jordan and Brandon Meredith posted consecutive first-period pins to get things started in the dual against Dakota Wesleyan. Both wrestlers also notched a victory by major decision – Jordan’s victory was by an 18-6 count over Landen Fischer of Northern State, while Meredith, who wrestled up a weight class in his first match, recorded a 14-3 victory over Augustana’s Jaxson Rohman at 125 pounds.

Other two-time winners for the Jackrabbits were Cael Swensen at 157 pounds, Cade DeVos in the 174-pound weight class and freshman 197-pounder Thomas Dineen . Swensen, ranked 13th at 157 pounds, won a pair of decisions, while the eighth-ranked DeVos tallied both of his victories by technical fall. Dineen won by technical fall versus Dakota Wesleyan and claimed his second victory of the night by fall versus Northern State.

Heavyweight Regan Bollweg also won by fall versus Dakota Wesleyan.

In all, SDSU wrestlers combined for 18 bonus-point victories over the three matches – seven by technical fall, four by fall, four by forfeit and three by major decision. Seventeen different Jackrabbits were credited with at least one victory.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 46, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 4

125: #26 Tanner Jordan (SDSU) def. Kipp Cordes (DWU), by fall 1:30

133: Brandon Meredith (SDSU) def. Temka Natsagdorj (DWU), by fall 2:31

141: Caleb Gross (SDSU) dec. Zach Zitek (DWU), 8-2

149: Colin Dupill (SDSU) tech. fall Zach Kolbe (DWU), 17-1 (2:24)

157: Ryan Dolezal (SDSU) dec.Tyson Johnson (DWU), 14-11

165: Caleb Bigelow (DWU) major dec. Brock Fettig (SDSU), 13-2

174: Connor Gaynor (SDSU) won by forfeit

184: Jaxon Bowes (SDSU) won by forfeit

197: Thomas Dineen (SDSU) tech. fall Colten Hink (DWU), 22-6 (5:44)

285: Regan Bollweg (SDSU) def. Cole Hennings (DWU), by fall 4:05

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 33, NORTHERN STATE 6

125: #26 Tanner Jordan (SDSU) major dec. Landen Fischer (NSU), 18-6

133: Derrick Cardinal (SDSU) tech. fall Jason Henschel (NSU), 19-4 (6:38)

141: Caleb Gross (SDSU) dec. Braydon Mogle (NSU), 3-0

149: Daniel Kimball (SDSU) dec. Wyatt Turnquist (NSU), 11-8

157: #13 Cael Swensen (SDSU) dec. Devin Bahr (NSU), 5-4

165: Chase Bloomquist (NSU) dec. Brock Fettig (SDSU), 5-2

174: #8 Cade DeVos (SDSU) tech. fall Sam Kruger (NSU), 18-3 (4:41)

184: Treyton Cacek (NSU) dec. Jaxon Bowes (SDSU), 10-4

197: Thomas Dineen (SDSU) def. Ryan Hirschkorn (NSU), by fall 2:53

285: Luke Rasmussen (SDSU) major dec. Nathan Schauer (NSU), 14-0