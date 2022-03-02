BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It isn’t just the postseason for hoops either as South Dakota State heads to the Big 12 Wrestling Championships this weekend.

Clay Carlson at 141 pounds, Cade DeVos at 174 and Tanner Sloan at 197 are each seeded second in their respective classes, and four other Jacks ended up in the top 8 of their weight divisions.

Head Coach Damion Hahn says the 13-4 record this year is a sign of progress the team has made and feels his guys are ready to leave it all on the mat this weekend.

“We have to control what we can control and that is the effort we put out on the mat and I think we’re doing that. When the final draws come out and those guys get put in the bracket then we’ll really sit down and say listen, let’s kind of pick apart what we need to do for these individuals to be successful,” Hahn said.

The two-day Big 12 Wrestling Championships begin on Saturday down in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Championship matches will be televised Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2.