BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State saved perhaps its best performance of the season for last, closing the dual campaign Sunday afternoon with an emphatic 32-3 victory over Big 12 Conference rival North Dakota State before a crowd of 1,518 at Frost Arena.

In winning back the Border Bell, the 25th-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 13-4 overall and 5-2 against Big 12 foes. NDSU dropped to 10-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12.

The Jackrabbits raced out to an early 10-0 lead as Tanner Jordan won by major decision at 125 pounds, while Gabriel Tagg and Clay Carlson each earned victories by decision over ranked opponents. Tagg, ranked 31st by Intermat, downed No. 22 Kellyn March, 10-3, at 133 pounds, while the fifth-ranked Carlson scored an 8-3 decision against No. 28 Dylan Droegemueller.

SDSU pushed the lead to 13-0 thanks to a comeback victory by Daniel Kimball in the 149-pound matchup. Kimball trailed Gaven Sax, 6-4, with 14 seconds remaining and Sax having already secured a point for riding time. On a restart, Kimball quickly scored a takedown, then put Sax to his back for a decisive two-point near-fall to pull out an 8-7 decision.

Three matches in the second half of the dual went down to the wire or to overtime, with the Jackrabbits coming out victorious in all three. The 165-pound matchup between No. 13 Luke Weber of NDSU and the Jackrabbits’ Tanner Cook was the first to go to overtime, tied at 2-all. As he did throughout the match, Cook fended off a Weber takedown attempt on the edge of the mat and turned it into a takedown of his own and added a four-point near-fall to post an 8-2 victory.

Cade King recorded a takedown in the final 30 seconds of his 184-pound match against D.J. Parker to notch a 5-4 victory and A.J. Nevills outlasted Brandon Metz in overtime in a battle between ranked heavyweights in the final bout of the dual. Tied at 2-all through regulation and the first overtime period, Nevills escaped early in first half of a tiebreaker, then rode out Metz for the full 30 seconds in last half to earn a 3-2 decision.

Adding bonus-point victories for the Jackrabbits were Cade DeVos and Tanner Sloan. The 10th-ranked DeVos dominated his 174-pound match against No. 22 Austin Brenner, winning 9-0 and racking up more than five minutes in riding time.

Sloan, ranked seventh at 197 pounds, ran his winning streak to 12 matches with a pin of No. 21 Owen Pentz early in the third period.

Jared Franek, ranked sixth at 157 pounds, was the lone winner for the Bison on the afternoon as he scored a 10-3 decision over Kenny O’Neil.

The Jackrabbits will turn their focus to the Big 12 Wrestling Championship, which is set for March 5-6 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.