SDSU wrestling picks up first Big 12 dual win of the season over Northern Iowa

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State controlled the second half of its wrestling dual against 22nd-ranked Northern Iowa Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena, opening the Big 12 Conference portion of its schedule with a 27-13 victory.

The Jackrabbits, who won seven of 10 matches in the dual, improved to 5-1 overall. UNI dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-2 against Big 12 opponents.

Leading 9-7 at the intermission, Tanner Cook gave SDSU some added cushion with a first-period pin of Cayd Lara. Ranked 29th at 165 pounds, Cook’s pin was his ninth of the season.

Cade DeVos, ranked 11th at 174 pounds, followed with a 10-6 decision over Pat Schoenfelder, while Cade King followed with a dual-sealing pin in the opening period against Dajun Johnson that pushed the Jackrabbit advantage to 24-7.

Heavyweight A.J. Nevills closed the dual with a 4-3 victory over Tyrell Gordon.

SDSU built its early lead with three decisions, starting with a 4-3 victory by Tanner Jordan over Kyle Gollhofer in the 125-pound matchup.

Clay Carlson, ranked sixth at 141 pounds, continued his winning ways with an 11-4 decision against 19th-ranked Cael Happel, with Daniel Kimball notching a come-from behind, 9-5 victory over Triston Lara in the 149-pound bout. Kimball trailed 4-2 entering the third period, but scored on an escape and added a takedown and four-point near-fall late in the final stanza.

Following the dual with UNI, SDSU compiled a 5-5 record in additional matches against the Panthers and Wyoming, the latter of which was unable to field a complete team for an originally scheduled triangular. Jordan scored a pair of narrow decisions over Wyoming wrestlers to end the day with a 3-0 record and Cook recorded his second pin of the day with a first-period fall against Cooper Voorhees.

Other winners for the Jackrabbits were Nevills and 133-pound newcomer Gabriel Tagg.