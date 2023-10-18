BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU hosted their winter/spring media day, where coaches spoke to media including the wrestling team.

SDSU finished last season with a 12-4 record finishing fourteenth in the nation.

Last year, the Jackrabbits sent a program record eight wrestlers to the NCAA Division 1 Wrestling championships.

Now, the Jacks return six of those eight qualifiers and with a new season, comes high expectations.

“For sure exciting to have those guys back and another personal goal for me as a team to go out is top 10 finish or top eight finish there. Just to end my Jackrabbit career as high as we can try to get it,” SDSU senior Tanner Sloan said.

The Jacks open the season by participating in the Bison Open on November 11.