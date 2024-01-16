BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The South Dakota State wrestling team reached another milestone Tuesday by achieving its first top-10 ranking in a Division I team poll.



The Jackrabbits, 6-2 in duals this season, checked in at No. 10 in the latest rankings conducted by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. SDSU moved up one spot in this week’s poll after victories over Kent State (50-0) and Navy (30-13) Jan. 12 at the Virginia Duals.



For the third consecutive week, all 10 Jackrabbit starters are ranked individually in their respective weight classes. Senior 174-pounder Cade DeVos leads the Jackrabbits with a fourth-place ranking from FloWrestling, while 197-pounder Tanner Sloan holds a No. 5 ranking from FloWrestling.



SDSU opens the Big 12 Conference portion of its dual season this weekend by hosting Northern Colorado Friday night (7 p.m.) and California Baptist Sunday afternoon (2 p.m.) at Frost Arena.