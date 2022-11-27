BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State wrestlers combined to win or share five titles during competition at the Daktronics Open Sunday at Frost Arena.

Four of the Jackrabbits’ titles came in the upper weights, starting with 12th-ranked Cade DeVos claiming the 174-pound championship. DeVos posted a 4-0 record on the day, including winning by major decision over Caleb Helgeson of Iowa State (12-3) and Carson Babcock of Northern Iowa (17-4) in his first two matches.

A junior from Altoona, Iowa, DeVos pinned Manny Rojas of Iowa State in the second period of their semifinal matchup to set up a championship bout against another Cyclone wrestler in Joel Devine. DeVos scored on a takedown a minute into the championship match and went on to win by a 4-0 decision.

Senior Nick Casperson reached the finals of the 197-pound weight class for the second year in a row and this time came away with the title. The Beresford native followed the same path as DeVos to the finals by winning his first two matches by major decision before pinning Minnesota’s Rowan Morgan in the semifinals.

In the title bout, Casperson earned his second fall of the day, pinning Northern Iowa’s Noah Glaser in 4 minutes and 45 seconds.

SDSU heavyweights A.J. Nevills and Bowen McConville shared their weight class championship. Nevills recorded a fall over teammate Spencer Trenary in what was his lone match of the day, while McConville earned a spot in the finals with a 7-1, overtime victory over 21st-ranked Tyrell Gordon of Northern Iowa.

Also placing at heavyweight were Trenary in fourth place and freshman Luke Rasmussen with a fifth-place effort.

Tanner Jordan notched the Jackrabbits’ first title of the day by winning the 125-pound weight class. A junior from St. Paris, Ohio, Jordan survived a late charge from Iowa State’s Ethan Perryman for a 14-12 victory in the quarterfinals, then advanced to the finals via a medical forfeit.

In his title match against Iowa State’s Corey Cabanban, Jordan scored an 8-5 decision.

Bailey Roybal finished fourth at 125 pounds, with true freshman Caleb Thoennes placing fifth in the 133-pound division.

Two other Jackrabbit wrestlers reached the finals, but came up short in their bids for titles. After winning his first three matches in dominant fashion, fifth-ranked Clay Carlson met No. 19 Cael Happel of Northern Iowa for the 141-pound championship. Carlson trailed 5-3 entering the third period, but came back with an escape and takedown for a momentary 6-5 lead. However, Happel turned the tables with an escape and takedown with 14 seconds remaining to pull out the 8-6 decision.

Caleb Gross notched a fourth-place finish in the 141-pound division.

At 184 pounds, Cade King matched up against Minnesota’s Michial Foy. The two were tied at 1-all early in the third period before Foy controlled the final 90 seconds of the match for a 5-1 victory.

Caleb Orris and newcomer Bennett Berge shared third-place honors for the Jackrabbits at 184 pounds.

At 165 pounds, Tanner Cook was awarded sixth place. The Jackrabbit wrestler notched pins in his two matches before withdrawing from the tournament. Jack Thomsen, who was competing unattached, placed fifth.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are slated to host nationally ranked Minnesota in dual action next Sunday (Nov. 27). Start time is set for 1 p.m. at Frost Arena.

DAKTRONICS OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

125: Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Corey Cabanban (unattached-Iowa State), 8-5

133: Evan Frost (Iowa State) major dec. Jake Gliva (Minnesota), 10-1

141: #19 Cael Happel (Northern Iowa) dec. #5 Clay Carlson (SDSU), 8-6

149: #11 Colin Realbuto (Northern Iowa) dec. Kellyn March (North Dakota State), 8-5

157: #19 Derek Holschlag (Northern Iowa) major dec. Evan Yant (Northern Iowa), 8-0

165: #11 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) major dec. Cayd Lara (Northern Iowa), 12-3

174: #12 Cade DeVos (SDSU) dec. Joel Devine (unattached-Iowa State), 4-0

184: Michial Foy (Minnesota) dec. #26 Cade Cook (SDSU), 5-1

197: Nick Casperson (SDSU) def. Noah Glaser (Northern Iowa), by fall 4:45

285: #14 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) and Bowen McConville (SDSU) share title [no contest]

Note: Rankings highest between FloWrestling and Intermat