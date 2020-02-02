 

SDSU wrestling blanks Little Rock 42-0

by: South Dakota State University

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – South Dakota State wrestlers won three matches by technical fall and another by pin in shutting out first-year program Little Rock, 42-0, in dual action Sunday afternoon at Jack Stephens Center.

The Jackrabbits, who have now won seven of their last nine duals, improved to 8-5 overall. Sunday’s dual marked SDSU’s first shutout of a Division I opponent in 14 years. Little Rock dropped to 1-5 in its inaugural season.

After Peyton Smith (157 pounds) and Tanner Cook (165) won back-to-back decisions to open the dual, the Jackrabbits began to assert their dominance in the upper weights. Freshman 174-pounder Cade King marked his return to the lineup with an 18-2 technical fall over Tristan Tadeo in a match that was stopped 25 seconds into the third period.

Zach Carlson, ranked 16th at 184 pounds, needed only one period to post another 18-2 technical fall versus Matthew Muller. Carlson recorded three takedowns and added a trio of four-point near-falls in improving to 18-5 on the season.

To close the first half of the dual, Kelby Hawkins moved up a couple weight classes to fill in for an injured Tanner Sloan at 197 pounds and came away with a 6-3 decision over James Johnson.

Blake Wolters began the second half of the dual by receiving a forfeit that pushed the SDSU lead to 25-0.

Danny Vega then came through with the third technical fall of the afternoon for the Jackrabbits, posting an 18-3 victory over Jayden Carson. Vega raced out to an 8-1 first-period lead before building the lead to 14-1 through two periods with a takedown and four-point near-fall in the second stanza.

Following consecutive decisions by redshirt freshmen Zach Price (133) and Clay Carlson (141), 10th-ranked Henry Pohlmeyer put the exclamation point on the match with a pin in 36 seconds against Tyler Brennan in the 149-pound bout. Price’s victory, a 10-7 decision, came against former North Dakota State wrestler Paul Bianchi.

In sealing the shutout, Pohlmeyer’s pin was his second of the season as he upped his record to 14-4 overall and 7-2 in duals.

UP NEXT
The Jackrabbits will embark on another two-dual weekend road trip next weekend, starting with a Big 12 Conference dual Friday at West Virginia. Action is set to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central) at the WVU Coliseum.

NOTES

  • SDSU’s last shutout win over a Division I opponent was a 44-0 victory over Delaware State at the Virginia Duals on Jan. 13, 2006
  • The last time SDSU shut out any dual opponent was a 49-0 victory over in-state Division II opponent Augustana at the Dakota Showcase in Spearfish on Dec. 3, 2017
  • Zach Carlson became the first Jackrabbit to reach the 10-win mark in duals this season, improving to 10-3
  • Vega notched his eighth dual win of the season, while Pohlmeyer, Cook and Clay Carlson each won for the seventh time in dual competition

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 42, LITTLE ROCK 0
157: Peyton Smith (SDSU) dec. Thomas Lisher (LR), 2-0
165: Tanner Cook (SDSU) dec. William Edgar (LR), 10-7
174: Cade King (SDSU) tech. fall Tristan Tadeo (LR), 18-2 [5:25]
184: #16 Zach Carlson (SDSU) tech. fall Matthew Muller (LR), 18-2 [3:00]
197: Kelby Hawkins (SDSU) dec. James Johnson, 6-3
285: Blake Wolters (SDSU) won by forfeit
125: #25 Danny Vega (SDSU) tech. fall Jayden Carson (LR), 18-3 [7:00]
133: Zach Price (SDSU) dec. Paul Bianchi (LR), 10-7
141: Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. Conner Ward (LR), 8-5
149: #10 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) def. Tyler Brennan (LR), by fall 0:36
Note: Individual rankings by FloWrestling

SIOUX CITY DAVE EDMONDS OPEN RECAP
In other weekend action for Jackrabbit wrestling, Spencer Trenary finished as runner-up at heavyweight and Bowen McConville placed third to lead a contingent of SDSU wrestlers at the Sioux City Dave Edmonds Open on Saturday.

A freshman from Rolfe, Iowa, Trenary outscored his opponents by a combined 29-4 in his first three matches before advancing to the finals via a medical forfeit. In the championship match, Trenary dropped a 6-0 decision to Tanner Farmer of Concordia (Neb.). Farmer also ended McConville’s bid to make it an all-Jackrabbit final as Farmer scored a 3-1 decision over McConville in the semifinals.

McConville ended up with a third-place finish as he won two matches by decision and another by fall during the tournament.

Also recording third-place finishes for the Jackrabbits were 141-pounder Caleb Gross and Dalton Lakmann in the 157-pound weight class. Freshman Trayton Anderson turned in a fourth-place effort in the 133-pound division.
-GoJacks.com-

