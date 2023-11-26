MINNEAPOLIS (SDSU) — A four-match winning streak by Minnesota in the middle of the dual propelled the 13th-ranked Golden Gophers past No. 12 South Dakota State, 19-13, in a college wrestling dual Sunday afternoon at the Maturi Pavilion.

Minnesota improved to 4-0 on the season, while the Jackrabbits suffered their first loss in falling to 3-1.

The afternoon started off well for the Jackrabbits, who recorded a pair of upsets in the first two matches of the day. At 125 pounds, Tanner Jordan used a big third period to knock off sixth-ranked Patrick McKee, 9-4. Leading 3-2 entering the final period, Jordan countered a reversal by McKee with one of his own, then tallied a three-point near-fall and another point for a riding-time advantage to complete the victory.

With his victory, the 22nd-ranked Jordan remained undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record.

At 133 pounds, 21st-ranked Derrick Cardinal avenged his lone loss of the season two weeks ago against Tyler Wells with a late flourish. After Wells took a 3-1 lead on a takedown with 45 seconds remaining, Cardinal escaped and came up with his lone takedown of the match with about 12 seconds left on the clock to pull out a 5-3 victory that pushed his season record to 9-1.

Minnesota gained the upper hand by reeling off four consecutive wins by decision to take a 12-6 lead. Vance VomBaur posted a 5-2 victory over Caleb Gross at 141 pounds, while No. 19 Drew Roberts tallied an 8-1 win over Alek Martin in the 149-pound matchup.

The 157-pound bout proved to be a swing match in favor of Minnesota as No. 13 Michael Blockhus outlasted the Jackrabbits’ 11th-ranked wrestler, Cael Swensen , in overtime. Swensen held a 4-1 lead in the closing seconds of regulation, but Blockhus forced the extra session with a late takedown, then came up with the match-winning takedown halfway through the first overtime period for a 7-4 sudden victory.

The Golden Gophers carried the momentum into the second half of the dual as Blaine Brenner recorded a 9-6 decision over Tanner Cook , who entered the week ranked 11th at 165 pounds. Cook got off to a fast start in his first action of the season, building a 6-0 lead in the first period on a takedown and three-point near-fall. However, Brenner would score the final nine points of the match, including riding out the entire third period for the final point in a 9-6 upset.

Cade DeVos , ranked seventh at 174 pounds, ended the Minnesota streak with a 4-1 decision over Sam Skillings, but Minnesota pushed its lead to 16-9 after No. 7 Isaiah Salazar turned in the first bonus-point victory of the dual for either squad with 15-3 major decision over Connor Gaynor . Gaynor was a late replacement for SDSU at 184 pounds and wrestled up two weight classes.

SDSU’s Tanner Sloan , ranked second at 197 pounds, held serve with an 11-2 major decision over No. 17 Garrett Joles, leaving the dual to be decided at heavyweight. Minnesota’s Bennett Tabor and SDSU’s Luke Rasmussen traded takedowns in the first three-plus minutes before Tabor grabbed control with a reversal and four-point near-fall for a 9-3 lead. Rasmussen scored the final four points of the match, but couldn’t come up with the turn he needed as Tabor hung on for a 9-7 decision to secure the Golden Gopher team victory.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits return to tournament action Dec. 1-2 at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. Action Friday begins at 11 a.m. Central Time.

NOTES

Minnesota leads the all-time series, 29-4, and has won the last 12 duals

Sloan’s victory was the 88 th of his career, while running his career dual record to 51-4

of his career, while running his career dual record to 51-4 Cardinal has won eight matches in a row since he was defeated by Wells in a 19-4 technical fall in the second round of the season-opening Bison Open on Nov. 11