MINNEAPOLIS (SDSU) — A four-match winning streak by Minnesota in the middle of the dual propelled the 13th-ranked Golden Gophers past No. 12 South Dakota State, 19-13, in a college wrestling dual Sunday afternoon at the Maturi Pavilion.
Minnesota improved to 4-0 on the season, while the Jackrabbits suffered their first loss in falling to 3-1.
The afternoon started off well for the Jackrabbits, who recorded a pair of upsets in the first two matches of the day. At 125 pounds, Tanner Jordan used a big third period to knock off sixth-ranked Patrick McKee, 9-4. Leading 3-2 entering the final period, Jordan countered a reversal by McKee with one of his own, then tallied a three-point near-fall and another point for a riding-time advantage to complete the victory.
With his victory, the 22nd-ranked Jordan remained undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record.
At 133 pounds, 21st-ranked Derrick Cardinal avenged his lone loss of the season two weeks ago against Tyler Wells with a late flourish. After Wells took a 3-1 lead on a takedown with 45 seconds remaining, Cardinal escaped and came up with his lone takedown of the match with about 12 seconds left on the clock to pull out a 5-3 victory that pushed his season record to 9-1.
Minnesota gained the upper hand by reeling off four consecutive wins by decision to take a 12-6 lead. Vance VomBaur posted a 5-2 victory over Caleb Gross at 141 pounds, while No. 19 Drew Roberts tallied an 8-1 win over Alek Martin in the 149-pound matchup.
The 157-pound bout proved to be a swing match in favor of Minnesota as No. 13 Michael Blockhus outlasted the Jackrabbits’ 11th-ranked wrestler, Cael Swensen, in overtime. Swensen held a 4-1 lead in the closing seconds of regulation, but Blockhus forced the extra session with a late takedown, then came up with the match-winning takedown halfway through the first overtime period for a 7-4 sudden victory.
The Golden Gophers carried the momentum into the second half of the dual as Blaine Brenner recorded a 9-6 decision over Tanner Cook, who entered the week ranked 11th at 165 pounds. Cook got off to a fast start in his first action of the season, building a 6-0 lead in the first period on a takedown and three-point near-fall. However, Brenner would score the final nine points of the match, including riding out the entire third period for the final point in a 9-6 upset.
Cade DeVos, ranked seventh at 174 pounds, ended the Minnesota streak with a 4-1 decision over Sam Skillings, but Minnesota pushed its lead to 16-9 after No. 7 Isaiah Salazar turned in the first bonus-point victory of the dual for either squad with 15-3 major decision over Connor Gaynor. Gaynor was a late replacement for SDSU at 184 pounds and wrestled up two weight classes.
SDSU’s Tanner Sloan, ranked second at 197 pounds, held serve with an 11-2 major decision over No. 17 Garrett Joles, leaving the dual to be decided at heavyweight. Minnesota’s Bennett Tabor and SDSU’s Luke Rasmussen traded takedowns in the first three-plus minutes before Tabor grabbed control with a reversal and four-point near-fall for a 9-3 lead. Rasmussen scored the final four points of the match, but couldn’t come up with the turn he needed as Tabor hung on for a 9-7 decision to secure the Golden Gopher team victory.
UP NEXT
The Jackrabbits return to tournament action Dec. 1-2 at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. Action Friday begins at 11 a.m. Central Time.
NOTES
- Minnesota leads the all-time series, 29-4, and has won the last 12 duals
- Sloan’s victory was the 88th of his career, while running his career dual record to 51-4
- Cardinal has won eight matches in a row since he was defeated by Wells in a 19-4 technical fall in the second round of the season-opening Bison Open on Nov. 11
#13 MINNESOTA 19, #12 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 13
125: #22 Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. #6 Patrick McKee (MINN), 9-4
133: #21 Derrick Cardinal (SDSU) dec. Tyler Wells (MINN), 5-3
141: #31 Vance VomBaur (MINN) dec. Caleb Gross (SDSU), 5-2
149: #19 Drew Roberts (MINN) dec. Alek Martin (SDSU), 8-1
157: #13 Michael Blockhus (MINN) dec. #11 Cael Swensen (SDSU), 7-4 [SV-1]
165: Blaine Brenner (MINN) dec. #11 Tanner Cook (SDSU), 9-6
174: #7 Cade DeVos (SDSU) dec. Sam Skillings (MINN), 4-1
184: #7 Isaiah Salazar (MINN) major dec. Connor Gaynor (SDSU), 15-3
197: #2 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) major dec. #17 Garrett Joles (MINN), 11-2
285: Bennett Tabor (MINN) dec. Luke Rasmussen (SDSU), 9-7