SDSU Women’s basketball takes down Montana State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball (2-2) overcame a slow first quarter to best Montana State (1-3) 78-49 Thursday night at Frost Arena. Four Jackrabbits scored in double figures, paced by 12 points from Haleigh Timmer.

SDSU was just 4-for-14 from the field in the opening quarter but played strong enough defense to trail only 14-18 after 10 minutes.

Back-to-back layups by Timmer sparked a 12-2 SDSU run to start the second quarter and the Jackrabbits never looked back. Kallie Theisen’s and-1 free throw gave the Jackrabbits their first lead of the night at 21-20 and the Jacks outscored the Bobcats 57-39 over the remainder of the contest.

Tylee Irwin contributed six points to a 12-0 Jackrabbit run to open the third quarter and SDSU held the Bobcats 0-for-7 in the first four minutes of the frame.

The Jackrabbits pushed their lead to 29 to end the contest on a Lauren Rongisch triple with less than a minute to play.

Paige Meyer finished with 11 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double, notching nine to lead the Jackrabbits. She also dished out six assists, another team high.

Irwin also had 11 points and Kallie Theisen rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points. Paiton Burckhard had seven rebounds.

The Jackrabbits outshot the Bobcats 48-31 percent from the field and 35-14 percent from the 3-point line.

Montana State committed 24 fouls, compared to just nine by SDSU. The Bobcats took four free throws in the game and went 3-for-4 from the line.

